Ghizzoni says Boschi asked him to consider Etruria (3)

Rome, December 20 - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis Wednesday that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi asked him to "evaluate the acquisition of Banca Etruria" when she was a minister in December 2014. "It was a cordial encounter, there was no pressure," Ghizzoni added. "I was not asked outright to buy Banca Etruria, which I would have considered unacceptable, but to assess an intervention in Banca Etruria, with independent judgement". Former reform minister Boschi had denied reports that she applied undue pressure over Banca Etruria, which her father Pier Luigi was vice president of for a period. The bank was one of four troubled lenders that went to the wall in 2015, and were reformed as good banks and subsequently sold off. The failures caused losses for bondholders and created political turmoil for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD).