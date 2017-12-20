Rome

Ghizzoni says Boschi asked him to consider Etruria (3)

UniCredit CEO says former minister did not apply pressure

Ghizzoni says Boschi asked him to consider Etruria (3)

Rome, December 20 - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis Wednesday that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi asked him to "evaluate the acquisition of Banca Etruria" when she was a minister in December 2014. "It was a cordial encounter, there was no pressure," Ghizzoni added. "I was not asked outright to buy Banca Etruria, which I would have considered unacceptable, but to assess an intervention in Banca Etruria, with independent judgement". Former reform minister Boschi had denied reports that she applied undue pressure over Banca Etruria, which her father Pier Luigi was vice president of for a period. The bank was one of four troubled lenders that went to the wall in 2015, and were reformed as good banks and subsequently sold off. The failures caused losses for bondholders and created political turmoil for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33