PD budget amendment 'saves' street traders (2)

Rome
20/12/2017
Rome, December 20 - An amendment to the 2018 budget bill presented by the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will see full implementation of the Bolkestein directive regarding street traders delayed again. As a result, traders' current concessions for stalls, food trucks or other forms of street sales with remain valid, without the need for new tenders. The full application of the directive has been postponed until the end of 2020.
