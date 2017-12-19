Spread closes 3 up on 152 (2)

Rome, December 19 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed three points up on 152 points Tuesday, with the yield up 0.11% to 1.89%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.