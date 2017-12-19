Double passport only in cooperation with Italy - Kurz (4)

Trieste, December 19 - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday a plan to offer Austrian passports to ethnic Austrian residents of the largely German-speaking Alto Adige region would only be implemented "in close cooperation with Italy and the Rome government". He said that "in our programme, we met a desire of the South Tyrolese expressed by all the parties and above all by the very provincial government of South Tyrol itself". South Tyrol is the German-speaking alternative name for the Alto Adige. Earlier Kurz said that the alarm sparked in Italy by his new government's proposal to offer German and Ladin speakers in Trentino-Alto Adige Austrian passports will be cleared up soon in a positive way. Kurz said that the proposal to give people in the autonomous Italian region the possibility to have two passports came from a request from the inhabitants of Trentino-Alto Adige. He said his relations with Rome were "excellent". Late Tuesday Italian government sources said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano would talk over the phone with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl on Wednesday. The passport proposal is expected to top the agenda.