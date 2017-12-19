Rome

Caesarians down again, for first time under 25% of births (3)

But still very high in south

Caesarians down again, for first time under 25% of births (3)

Rome, December 19 - Caesarian sections fell again last year and for the first time dropped below 25% of Italian births, an Agenas report said Tuesday. Italy has traditionally led Europe in the number of Caesarian sections performed. Caesarian births were much lower in the affluent north than in the poorer south, the report said. They were under 20% in the northern and central regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, Trento and Bolzano, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Toscany. In Campania the average was around 45% but with incidences of over 90%. Molise, Abruzzo and Puglia were also far above the national average. "Overall, the caesarian rates are still far from international standards," said the report. In other findings, the Agenas report said the promptness of operations on fractures had increased. It also said mortality rates 30 days after admission for heart attacks were significantly down.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33