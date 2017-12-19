Budget clampdown on temp contracts, compensation hike KO'd (2)

Rome, December 19 - A budget amendment clamping down on temporary job contracts was nixed Tuesday when parties failed to reach agreement on the relevant amendment, which would have cut their maximum duration from 36 months to 24 months. A hike from four to eight months' pay as compensation for firing workers has also been scrubbed from the 2018 budget bill after parties failed to reach agreement Tuesday. "The executive is committing an error, and not a small one," said Labour Committee Chair Cesare Damiano. He said the next legislature "will have to tackle this problem because it costs too little to sack people in Italy and it has become too easy". The temp contract reduction and the compensation hike had been expected as two of the major labour-market revisions in the budget bill. Also KO'd were proposed amendments tinkering with the Jobs Act, ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's flagship labour-market reform that made it easier to hire and fire workers. The budget bill must be approved by the end of the year. It has now reached the final straight in the Lower House, with floor debate scheduled to start Wednesday.