Quirinale palace to host archeological library

Rome, December 19 - The national library of archaeology has found a new home - the Palazzo San Felice in Rome's Via della Dataria. The building is situated next to the Quirinale presidential palace and will host the library thanks to an agreement signed this week between its owner, the Quirinale, and the culture ministry. The library is currently located in Palazzo Venezia. The culture ministry said that renovation work to transform the palace into a library will cost an estimated 20 million euros and should be completed by 2020. The building is scheduled to open to the public on December 31, 2020. The new library, whose move was first announced last September as part of a new strategic plan for great cultural projects, will be managed by a public foundation set up by the culture ministry. The intervention, the culture ministry said, is part of initiatives aimed at opening to the public buildings owned by the presidency of the Republic, as was previously the case for a coastal area in Castelporziano and for the Scuderie del Quirinale, which are used to host major exhibits. Built in 1860 on a commission of Pope Pius IX, Palazzo San Felice was originally planned to house pontifical court personnel. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the building is "one of Rome's most beautiful and prestigious palaces, which President (Sergio) Mattarella decided to open to the public for a cultural purpose". The library boasts 380,000 books, including incunabula, books from the 1500s and 1600s, manuscripts and archives, 3,500 magazines, 20,700 incisions, drawings and photos, 2,000 theater posters, 66,000 microfishes and 400 cd-roms. Once renovation work is completed, the library will be distributed over 8,800 square meters divided into five floors, with a garden, a bar and a restaurant for events. The idea is to create a specialized cultural institution which is also an attraction for Romans and tourists, a place able to "encourage reading and the enjoyment of culture" with meetings, courses, laboratories, an office dedicated to the organization of shows and events and a bookshop, the ministry said. Under the agreement signed Monday by the secretary general of the presidency of the republic, Ugo Zampetti, Franceschini and the culture ministry's secretary general Carla di Francesco, the building is leased to the ministry for 25 years.