'Threadbare' Rome Xmas tree reported to Audit Court (2)

Rome, December 19 - Rome's sadly plain and leafless Christmas tree in the central Piazza Venezia, paid for with taxpayers' money, has become the subject of a Codacons consumer group suit to the Audit Court alleging culpable waste of public funds. "A lot of funds were spent for a dead tree, and there is possible damage to the public purse," read the suit filed Tuesday. Romans and others have dubbed the tree 'Spelacchio', which translates as 'mangy' or 'threadbare'. It has become the butt of jokes on social media and portrayed as the latest perceived sign of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's allegedly unfortunate administration. Wags on Tuesday called for the much-maligned tree to be buried at the Pantheon, where many Italian monarchs are interred, echoing this week's failed Savoy family drive for controversial king Vittorio Emanuele III to be reburied there. Experts have said that all large Christmas trees in Rome are fated to die quite quickly because they do not put down roots. But Spelacchio, which came down from the northern Val di Fiemme region earlier this month, has succumbed quicker than others, perhaps due to some "extra stress or hydraulic shock," they said Tuesday.