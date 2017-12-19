Local train derails in Puglia but no one hurt

(ANSA) - Bari, December 19 - A local train derailed in Puglia Tuesday but no one was hurt, sources said. The ATR 200 train, operated by the Ferrovie del Sud-Est (FSE) company, left the tracks at Castellana Grotte on the Bari-Putignano line. The train's engine derailed but it was travelling below the 50 km/h limit, sources said. The cause of the accident has yet to be established, sources said. Inspectors from the FSE and technical experts are at the scene. "No passenger or member of staff was hurt," the FSE said in a statement. The stretch of track has been closed until Friday, Italian rail company Ferrovire dello Stato (FS) said in another statement. The track affected lies between Putignano and Castellana Grotte. A bus service will be laid on as an alternative to the rail route, it said.