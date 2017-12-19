Local train derails in Puglia but no one hurt

On Bari-Putignano line

Local train derails in Puglia but no one hurt

(ANSA) - Bari, December 19 - A local train derailed in Puglia Tuesday but no one was hurt, sources said. The ATR 200 train, operated by the Ferrovie del Sud-Est (FSE) company, left the tracks at Castellana Grotte on the Bari-Putignano line. The train's engine derailed but it was travelling below the 50 km/h limit, sources said. The cause of the accident has yet to be established, sources said. Inspectors from the FSE and technical experts are at the scene. "No passenger or member of staff was hurt," the FSE said in a statement. The stretch of track has been closed until Friday, Italian rail company Ferrovire dello Stato (FS) said in another statement. The track affected lies between Putignano and Castellana Grotte. A bus service will be laid on as an alternative to the rail route, it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33