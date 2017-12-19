Lusi 7-yr term upheld (4)

Rome, December 19 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld a seven-year term for the former treasurer of a defunct Italian political party for embezzling more than 20 million euros in public election funds. Luigi Lusi, a former Senator in the centre-left Daisy Party, had had hot term reduced from eight years to seven because two misappropriation charges timed out. The now-defunct Daisy Party was among a number of Italian parties hit by funding scandals in recent years, increasing public disillusionment with politics. "Justice has been done," said former Daisy chief Francesco Rutelli. "Honesty and determination have defeated theft and calumny," he said. "The victory is complete, thanks to the confiscation of the ill-gotten gains, which at our request will be donated to the State". On appeal, accountant Mario Montecchia's sentence was reduced to three years. This was upheld by the Cassation Court. Montecchia's former colleagues Giovanni Sebastio and Diana Ferri had their sentences cut to two years and 10 months respectively. Those terns were also upheld by the supreme court.