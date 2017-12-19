'Threadbare' Rome Xmas tree reported to Audit Court

Rome, December 19 - Rome's sadly plain and leafless Christmas tree in the central Piazza Venezia, paid for with taxpayers' money, has become the subject of a Codacons consumer group suit to the Audit Court alleging culpable waste of public funds. "A lot of funds were spent for a dead tree, and there is possible damage to the public purse," read the suit filed Tuesday. Romand and others have dubbed the tree 'Spelacchio', which translates as 'mangy' or 'threadbare'. It has become the butt of jokes on social media and portrayed as the latest perceived sign of Rome Mayor Virginia's Raggi's allegedly unfortunate administration.