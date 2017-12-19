Rome

'Threadbare' Rome Xmas tree reported to Audit Court

'Funds spent for dead tree' say Codacons

'Threadbare' Rome Xmas tree reported to Audit Court

Rome, December 19 - Rome's sadly plain and leafless Christmas tree in the central Piazza Venezia, paid for with taxpayers' money, has become the subject of a Codacons consumer group suit to the Audit Court alleging culpable waste of public funds. "A lot of funds were spent for a dead tree, and there is possible damage to the public purse," read the suit filed Tuesday. Romand and others have dubbed the tree 'Spelacchio', which translates as 'mangy' or 'threadbare'. It has become the butt of jokes on social media and portrayed as the latest perceived sign of Rome Mayor Virginia's Raggi's allegedly unfortunate administration.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33