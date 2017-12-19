Firing compensation hike KO'd in budget bill (2)

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - A hike from four to eight months' pay as compensation for firing workers has been scrubbed from the 2018 budget bill after parties failed to reach agreement Tuesday. "The executive is committing an error, and not a small one," said Labour Committee Chair Cesare Damiano. He said the next legislature "will have to tackle this problem because it costs too little to sack people in Italy and it has become too easy".
