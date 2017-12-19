Rome

'Time travel' at Caracalla with 3D marbles,statues,fountains

New visor shows burnished site, spa units restored

'Time travel' at Caracalla with 3D marbles,statues,fountains

Rome, December 19 - Thanks to a new 3D visor, visitors to Caracalla's Baths in Rome have been restored to their ancient glory with marbles burnished, statues restored and fountains fuelling newly revamped units of its spa complex. Also restored are the gymnasiums where people exercised and the grand colonnades where they met to chat and preen. "It gives everyone a chance to make a trip back in time", said superintendent Francesco Prosperetti.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33