'Time travel' at Caracalla with 3D marbles,statues,fountains

Rome, December 19 - Thanks to a new 3D visor, visitors to Caracalla's Baths in Rome have been restored to their ancient glory with marbles burnished, statues restored and fountains fuelling newly revamped units of its spa complex. Also restored are the gymnasiums where people exercised and the grand colonnades where they met to chat and preen. "It gives everyone a chance to make a trip back in time", said superintendent Francesco Prosperetti.