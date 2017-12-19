'Time travel' at Caracalla with 3D marbles,statues,fountains

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - Thanks to a new 3D visor, visitors to Caracalla's Baths in Rome have been restored to their ancient glory with marbles burnished, statues restored and fountains fuelling newly revamped units of its spa complex. Also restored are the gymnasiums where people exercised and the grand colonnades where they met to chat and preen. "It gives everyone a chance to make a trip back in time", said superintendent Francesco Prosperetti.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari
di Giovanni Pastore
Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti
di Tiziana Caruso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online