Rome, December 19 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld a seven-year term for the former treasurer of a defunct Italian political party for embezzling more than 20 million euros in public election funds. Luigi Lusi, a former Senator in the centre-left Daisy Party, had had hot term reduced from eight years to seven because two misappropriation charges timed out. The now-defunct Daisy Party was among a number of Italian parties hit by funding scandals in recent years, increasing public disillusionment with politics. On appeal, accountant Mario Montecchia's sentence was reduced to three years. This was upheld by the Cassation Court. Montecchia's former colleagues Giovanni Sebastio and Diana Ferri had their sentences cut to two years and 10 months respectively. Those terns were also upheld by the supreme court.