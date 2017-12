La Perla set to be bought by Fosun Group (3)

Rome, December 19 - Italian lingerie group La Perla is set to be bought by China's Fosun International Group, sources said Tuesday. Fosun, which already owns Club Mediterranee, obtained from Silvio Scaglia's Pacific Global Management a 30-day exclusive to take due diligence forward with a view to buying a controlling stake in the company. A statement from Fosun and La Perla said the "conclusion of the operation is subject to the approval of Fosun's investment committee". La Perla is one of Italy's top lingeries groups, and well-known internationally.