Budget clampdown on temp contracts KO'd (3)

19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - A budget amendment clamping down on temporary job contracts was nixed Tuesday when parties failed to reach agreement on the relevant amendment, which would have cut their maximum duration from 36 months to 24 months. The reduction had been expected as one of the major labour-market revisions in the budget bill. The budget bill must be approved by the end of the year. It has now reached the final straight in the Lower House, with floor debate scheduled to start Wednesday.
