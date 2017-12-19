Elections to be faced with serenity - Mattarella (3)

Rome, December 19 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday "elections represent the highest moment of democratic life, to be always faced with confident serenity: their schedule, Constitutionally set, is physiological in any democratic system". Speaking on the occasion of he exchange of holiday wishes with the State's highest offices including the parliamentary Speakers, Mattarella said Italy's new election law averted the "anomaly" of having two different laws for each chamber of parliament. The legislature is coming to an end paving the way for a start to the process of new elections, Mattarella said. Most observers expect the next general election to take place on March 4. Political parties should now reflect and try to do the good of Italy, Mattarella said. "An awareness of the general interest is needed," he said, and of the "historical moment". "Realistic" proposals are needed to counter Italy's growing abstentionism ahead of the next general election, Mattarella said. After a recent upsurge in racist attacks and anti-Semitic episodes, Mattarella said Italy has the "necessary antibodies" against racism, anti-Semitism and fanaticism of all kinds. Finally, Mattarella said "the last year of the legislative term registered further important objectives. "It allowed us to accompany the economic recovery, boosting it". Italy's economic growth "offers new opportunities," Mattarella said. But he said unemployment remained "seriously high" in the south. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso told the president that everyone had "absolute faith" in his "solid lead" after the next general election, when he will be the arbiter of the government-formation process.