Rome

Raggi says won't stand again (3)

Cites M5S two-term rule

Raggi says won't stand again (3)

Rome, December 19 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday she would not stand as mayor again, citing her 5-Star Movement's (M5S) rule that members should not serve more than two terms. "On the basis of the two-term rule I should say not," Raggi said on the sidelines of a conference in the Campidoglio, the Capitol. The M5S is currently dealing with the case of Pomezia Mayor Fabio Fucci who is fighting the party chiefs because he wants to stand again even though he will have served two terms, the first, like Raggi, as opposition councillor. "The rule is clear and we gave it to ourselves," Raggi went on. "In the meantime I would say that arriving at the end of this term alive will be a very great success," she said, answering a question form a journalist who suggested two terms would be required to achieve success as a mayor.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33