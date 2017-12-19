Raggi says won't stand again (3)

Rome, December 19 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday she would not stand as mayor again, citing her 5-Star Movement's (M5S) rule that members should not serve more than two terms. "On the basis of the two-term rule I should say not," Raggi said on the sidelines of a conference in the Campidoglio, the Capitol. The M5S is currently dealing with the case of Pomezia Mayor Fabio Fucci who is fighting the party chiefs because he wants to stand again even though he will have served two terms, the first, like Raggi, as opposition councillor. "The rule is clear and we gave it to ourselves," Raggi went on. "In the meantime I would say that arriving at the end of this term alive will be a very great success," she said, answering a question form a journalist who suggested two terms would be required to achieve success as a mayor.