Caesarians down again, for first time under 25% of births (2)

Rome, December 19 - Caesarian sections fell again last year and for the first time dropped below 25% of Italian births, an Agenas report said Tuesday. Italy has traditionally led Europe in the number of Caesarian sections performed. Caesarian births were much lower in the affluent north than in the poorer south, the report said. They were under 20% in the northern and central regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, Trento and Bolzano, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Toscany. In Campania the averega was around 45% but with incidences of over 90%. Molise, Abruzzo and Puglia were alos far above the national average.