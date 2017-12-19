Publishing earnings down 25% in 5 yrs but fall slowing (3)

Milan, December 19 - Earnings in the publishing sector have fallen 25% over the last five years but the fall is slowing, according to a report out Tuesday. In 2016, the R&S Mediobanca report said, the aggregate earnings of Italy's top nine publishing groups amounted to 3.7 billion euros, 25.7% below 2012 but only falling 5% on the previous year. Some 3,422 jobs were lost between 2012 and 2016, with the sector registering a jobs fall of 20.8% over the five-year period, the report said. Overall, the major publishing groups registered losses measuring two billion euros. Italy has suffered more than many other countries in the worldwide publishing industry crisis. But its newspaper readership was already low compared to major partners.