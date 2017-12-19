Vatican City

Jerusalem focus of pope-Jordan king audience (2)

Commitment to favouring peace process renewed

Jerusalem focus of pope-Jordan king audience (2)

Vatican City, December 19 - The issue of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital and the threat to the Mideast peace process topped the agenda of talks in the Vatican Tuesday between Pope Francis and King Abdullah of Jordan, the Holy See said. Talks also focused on the role of the king as guardian and custodian of holy sites in Jerusalem. In this context, a commitment to favouring negotiations between the sides was renewed. Abdullah and the pope spoke privately for about 20 minutes at the start of the king's visit to the Vatican and France. A Vatican statement said they discussed "the promotion of peace and stability in the Mideast, with particular reference to the question of Jerusalem and the role of the Hashemite Sovereign as Custodian of the Holy Places". King Abdullah's Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman sensitive to any changes of status of the disputed city. When US President Donald Trump announced his decision on December 6, the pope responded by calling for the city's "status quo" to be respected, saying new tension in the Middle East would further inflame world conflicts. Among an outpouring of international criticism, Jordan also rejected the US decision, calling it legally "null" because it consolidated Israel's occupation of the eastern sector of the city. On Tuesday King Abdullah brought the pope a print of Jerusalem.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33