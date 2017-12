Visco revealed Renzi 'pressure' on Etruria - Di Maio (2)

Rome, December 19 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco's testimony to the parliamentary commission on the banking crisis showed ex-premier Matteo Renzi applied pressure over Banca Etruria. "Visco reveals Renzi pressure on Banca Etruria," Di Maio said via Twitter. "A real democratic party would have already sent its leader packing over a scandal of this size. "How can the PD suffer this institutional violence in silence? How long will you abuse our patience?".