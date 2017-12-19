Baby bonus only in 2018 - budget (3)

Rome, December 19 - A baby bonus will apply only for 2018 in the 2018 budget, parliamentary sources said Tuesday. But the threshold for households receiving it will rise to 4,000 euros. Two relevant amendments were approved by the House budget committee Tuesday. The hike in the threshold concerns children up to 24 years of age. Above that, the threshold remains at 2,841.51 euros. The under 24s who do small jobs below 4,000 euros have been reckoned as totalling 132,200.