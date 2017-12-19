Double passport only in cooperation with Italy - Kurz (3)

Trieste

Met desire expressed by 'South Tyrolese'

Trieste, December 19 - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday a plan to offer Austrian passports to ethnic German residents of the largely German-speaking Alto Adige region would only be implemented "in close cooperation with Italy and the Rome government". He said that "in our programme, we met a desire of the South Tyrolese expressed by all the parties and above all by the very provincial government of South Tyrol itself". South Tyrol is the German-speaking alternative name for the Alto Adige. Earlier Kurz said that the alarm sparked in Italy by his new government's proposal to offer German and Ladin speakers in Trentino-Alto Adige Austrian passports will be cleared up soon in a positive way. Kurz said that the proposal to give people in the autonomous Italian region the possibility to have two passports came from a request from the inhabitants of Trentino-Alto Adige. He said his relations with Rome were "excellent".

