Renzi says Visco dispelled doubts on ministers (2)

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco's testimony to a parliamentary commission showed that members of his government were not guilty of undue interference in Italy's banking sector. "I thank Governor Visco for the words of appreciation he directed at my government in his hearing," Renzi, who was premier from early 2014 until late 2016, said in a statement. "I am pleased that it dispels any doubt about the behaviour of the ministers. "None of them have ever applied pressure, but just (took) legitimate interest linked to their local areas: institutional activity that is perfectly correct. "So I thank Visco for putting the final word on weeks of media speculation and verbal lynching of members of my government".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari
di Giovanni Pastore
Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti
di Tiziana Caruso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online