Renzi says Visco dispelled doubts on ministers (2)

Rome, December 19 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco's testimony to a parliamentary commission showed that members of his government were not guilty of undue interference in Italy's banking sector. "I thank Governor Visco for the words of appreciation he directed at my government in his hearing," Renzi, who was premier from early 2014 until late 2016, said in a statement. "I am pleased that it dispels any doubt about the behaviour of the ministers. "None of them have ever applied pressure, but just (took) legitimate interest linked to their local areas: institutional activity that is perfectly correct. "So I thank Visco for putting the final word on weeks of media speculation and verbal lynching of members of my government".