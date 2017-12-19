Rome

Renzi says Visco dispelled doubts on ministers (2)

PD leader thanks Bank of Italy governor

Renzi says Visco dispelled doubts on ministers (2)

Rome, December 19 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco's testimony to a parliamentary commission showed that members of his government were not guilty of undue interference in Italy's banking sector. "I thank Governor Visco for the words of appreciation he directed at my government in his hearing," Renzi, who was premier from early 2014 until late 2016, said in a statement. "I am pleased that it dispels any doubt about the behaviour of the ministers. "None of them have ever applied pressure, but just (took) legitimate interest linked to their local areas: institutional activity that is perfectly correct. "So I thank Visco for putting the final word on weeks of media speculation and verbal lynching of members of my government".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33