Fresh Pompeii domus collapse (3)

House of Bull Hunt

Pompeii, December 19 - There was a fresh collapse in a domus in Pompeii Tuesday, local sources said. A wall fell down in the House of the Bull Hunt, one of the domuses closed to the public. The collapse probably took place in the last few days and was due to heavy rain, sources said. The scope of the damage is yet to be determined. Superintendent Massimo Osanna, who went to the scene with technical experts, said the collapse "regards a portion of wall of around a metre and a half which came off from unforeseen reasons due to the void beneath it caused by the existence of a cistern". He said "there is no archaeological damage because the wall is intact and it can be put back into position".

