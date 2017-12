Kurz says double passport issue will be cleared up (2)

Berlin, December 19 - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday that the alarm sparked in Italy by his new government's proposal to offer German and Ladin speakers in Trentino-Alto Adige Austrian passports will be cleared up soon in a positive way. Kurz said that the proposal to give people in the autonomous Italian region the possibility to have two passports came from a request from the inhabitants of Trentino-Alto Adige. He said his relations with Rome were "excellent".