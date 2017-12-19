Boschi spoke to BoI about Etruria, made no requests-Visco (2)

Rome, December 19 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis on Tuesday that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi spoke to a central bank official about Banca Etruria when she was reforms minister, but he added that she "did not make a particular request for interventions". Boschi had denied reports that she intervened over Banca Etruria, which her father Pier Luigi was vice president of for a period. Visco said Boschi had two meetings with the central bank's deputy director general, Fabio Panetta, during which she expressed "sorrow and concern about the consequences of the Banca Etruria crisis on the local area".