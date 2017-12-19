Employment rate up to 58.1% in third quarter (2)

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - The employment rate for Italians of working age continued on an upward trend in the third quarter of 2017, climbing to 58.1%, according to a joint statement by the labour ministry and several public agencies. The was up 2.7 percentage points on the low of 55.4% registered in the third quarter of 2013. It means the employment level is approaching that of the start of the economic crisis - 58.8% in the second quarter of 2008. It said there were 24.132 million full time jobs on the Italian labour market in the July-September period, up 118,000 on the second quarter and 308,000 on the equivalent quarter last year.
