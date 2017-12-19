Rome

Employment rate up to 58.1% in third quarter (2)

Up 2.7 points from low of 55.4% in 2013

Employment rate up to 58.1% in third quarter (2)

Rome, December 19 - The employment rate for Italians of working age continued on an upward trend in the third quarter of 2017, climbing to 58.1%, according to a joint statement by the labour ministry and several public agencies. The was up 2.7 percentage points on the low of 55.4% registered in the third quarter of 2013. It means the employment level is approaching that of the start of the economic crisis - 58.8% in the second quarter of 2008. It said there were 24.132 million full time jobs on the Italian labour market in the July-September period, up 118,000 on the second quarter and 308,000 on the equivalent quarter last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33