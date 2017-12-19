Renzi asked about Etruria, I didn't answer - Visco (2)

Rome, December 19 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis on Tuesday that ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi asked about the case of Banca Etruria in 2014. The bank was one of four troubled lenders that went to the wall in 2015 and were reformed as good banks and subsequently sold off. "He certainly asked me," Visco told the commission in reply to a question about Renzi and Banca Etruria. "And I didn't answer... I said that I only speak to the economy ministry about the banks in difficulty".