China removes ban on Italian beef after 16 years (2)

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - China has lifted its ban on Italian beef after over 16 years, the country's agriculture ministry and its quality control authority have said. The return of Italian beef exports to China, however, will not be immediate as it will first be necessary to approve a protocol for the health and safety requirements. The move comes after a Chinese delegation visited Italy in September to check out the health protection offered by the Italian food system. "We'll export quality Italian beef to Chine again after 16 years," said Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina. "After the end of the ban on pork last year and on oranges at the start of 2017, we have overcome another historic hurdle".
