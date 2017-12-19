Seven arrested for forcing Nigerians into prostitution (2)

Catanzaro

Catanzaro

Catanzaro, December 19 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday arrested seven people, an Italian and six Nigerian nationals, in the Calabrian cities of Lamezia Terme and Rosarno and in Livorno, Tuscany, on charges of organizing an illegal immigration and prostitution ring. According to investigators, coordinated by DDA anti-mafia police in Catanzaro, the suspects were able to bring into the country dozens of Nigerian women and then forced them to become prostitutes with violence, threats and "voodoo/juju" black magic rites, to repay what they said was the cost of their trip, or about 30,000 euros. The suspects have been accused of a range of charges including international criminal conspiracy aimed at human trafficking, slavery, illegal immigration and exploitation of prostitution. The investigation kicked off in January 2017 after one of the victims went to the police. The criminal ring operated in Italy as well as in Nigeria and Libya, investigators said.

