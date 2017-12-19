Savers' losses painful, but BoI gave its all - Visco (2)

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the banking crisis Tuesday that the institution was pained by the losses suffered by some savers, while stressing that it had done its utmost to limit the crisis. "We worked with the maximum commitment and exclusively in the country's interest," Visco said. "We addressed many difficulties, managing to overcome lots, within the limits of our competence and mandate. "The losses suffered by savers, in the cases in which it was not possible to resolve the crises in other ways, were widespread and painful".
