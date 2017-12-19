Web tax approved but won't apply to e-commerce (2)

Rome, December 19 - The Lower House's budget committee has approved an amendment to the government's 2018 budget bill that establishes a 3% tax on digital transactions, down from the initial level that had been set at 6%. For the moment, however, the levy will not apply to e-commerce and its annual yield is estimated to be around 190 million euros. The amendment was one of several presented by the budget bill's rapporteur, Francesco Boccia of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD).