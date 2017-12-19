Rome

Web tax approved but won't apply to e-commerce (2)

Tax rate down to 3% from 6%

Web tax approved but won't apply to e-commerce (2)

Rome, December 19 - The Lower House's budget committee has approved an amendment to the government's 2018 budget bill that establishes a 3% tax on digital transactions, down from the initial level that had been set at 6%. For the moment, however, the levy will not apply to e-commerce and its annual yield is estimated to be around 190 million euros. The amendment was one of several presented by the budget bill's rapporteur, Francesco Boccia of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33