Never said everything was fine - Visco on banks (2)

Rome
19/12/2017
Rome, December 19 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco hit back at criticism of the central bank's oversight operations on Tuesday as he reported to the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis. "In some people's opinion, the Bank of Italy said everything was fine and underestimated the situation when, with the second recession, started in 2011 by the sovereign debt crisis, a new wave of impaired credit was added to those supported by the banks in the previous three years. It is not true," Visco told the commission, adding that he had sounded an alarm about bad loans in 2012.
