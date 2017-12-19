Rome

Brescia bombing convict Tramonte to be extradited (2)

1974 Piazza della Loggia attack claimed eight lives

Brescia bombing convict Tramonte to be extradited (2)

Rome, December 19 - Maurizio Tramonte, a former member of neoFascist organisation Ordine Nuovo (New Order) who has been definitively convicted to life in jail for the Piazza della Loggia bombing in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974, is set to be extradited from Portugal to Italy on Tuesday, sources said. Tramonte, also a former secret service informant, will be escorted to Italy by Interpol on a flight from Lisbon to Rome's Fiumicino airport. He was arrested in Portugal earlier this year after being tracked down thanks to an investigation by the Carabinieri's ROS unit.

