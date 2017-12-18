Man gets nearly 5 yrs for shooting, wounding burglar (2)

Padua
18/12/2017
(replaces: Man gets nearly 5 yrs for killing burglar). Padua, December 18 - A man got four years and 11 months in jail Monday for shooting and wounding a burglar in his home on July 22, 2013. Accountant Walter Onichini from a town near Padua was also ordered to pay damages of 24,500 euros to the family of 25-year-old Albanian Nelson Ndreaca, who was trying to drive off in Onichini's car. The sentence was greeted with loud protests from Onichini's friends and family. Matteo Salvini of the rightwing populist League said: "Incredible sentence. Among the first acts of the Salvini government, a clear law on legitimate self-defence, always permitted for defending one's life and goods".
