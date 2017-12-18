Soccer: Milan in indefinite training camp after Verona loss (2)

Milan, December 18 - AC Milan on Monday saw their Christmas dinner cancelled and the squad put into indefinite training camp after a 3-0 loss at lowly Verona compounded the club's Serie A woes despite the recent appointment of new manger Gennaro Gattuso. Milan has got five points from its last five games, three under Gattuso who replaced Vincenzo Montella early this month. The run includes a draw with bottom side Benevento which picked up its first point this season. The Rossoneri are eighth in Serie A on 24 points, 18 behind leaders Napoli. They started the season with ambitious goals after ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi handed the club over to big-spending Chinese ownership. The 31-year Berlusconi era brought the club 29 trophies, almost one a year, but the billionaire was increasingly unable or disinclined to compete with the biggest spenders in the last few years.