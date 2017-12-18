Judge who forced trainees to wear miniskirts probed (2)

Bari

Bari, December 18 - A member of the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court, who allegedly required trainees to wear mini-skirts has been placed under investigation after days of media attention on the case. Francesco Bellomo has been placed under investigation, formally for extortion, by prosecutors in Bari. He is suspected of making some pupils at his training school attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and wearing make-up. He is also reportedly under investigation for insisting that his trainees not be married. The case was reported by the father of one of the students. Bari prosecutors said they were competent in the case because one of the seats of Bellomo's Law and Science school was in the Puglian capital, and that is where the judge lives. The lead prosecutor, Roberto Rossi, said he would quiz students and seize documents in the case. The Council of State said later it would meet on January 10 to weigh whether to sack Bellomo.

