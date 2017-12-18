Web tax changes lowered to 3% in budget bill (2)

Rome, December 18 - A tax on digital transactions in the 2018 budget bill has been lowered from 6% in a draft approved by the Senate to 3% and will not be applied to e-commerce under a new amendment presented on Monday to the Lower House's budget commission by lawmaker Francesco Boccia, a member of the ruling Democratic Party. Boccia said the web tax at 3% would bring in revenues of ''about 190 million'' euros. The measure is part of 12 amendments including a ''digital package'' concerning new rules on the protection of digital data, the lawmaker said.