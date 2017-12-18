Rome

Bonuses docked for whole office if absenteeism

New draft civil service contract

Bonuses docked for whole office if absenteeism (3)

Rome, December 18 - Bonuses for the whole office where episodes of absenteeism take place will be docked under a new draft civil-service contract, a copy of which has been obtained by ANSA. The contract draft says that an ad hoc body, made up of representatives of the administration and of the trade unions, will propose countermeasures in the event of absences that are above a set number, or are concentrated around certain dates. Successive Italian governments have sought to stamp out absenteeism in the civil service and the public sector generally. But cases of absenteeism are still regularly reported.

