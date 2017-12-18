Italian among Nature's Top Ten for 2017 (2)

Rome, December 18 - The Italian astrophysicist Marica Branchesi has made nature magazine's Top Ten scientific figures for 2017. An associate professor at the Gran Sasso Science Institute (GSSI), Branchesi works in the National Laboratories of the Gran Sasso of the National Istitute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) and is a member of the VIRGO project. Nature cited her for her role in the discovery of the first signs of gravitational waves from the collision of two neutron stars. Also cited was another project in which the INFN had a hand, the Mideast's first particle accelerator SESAME, led by Khaled Toukan.