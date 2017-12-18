Almost 4 bn earmarked for peripheries - Gentiloni (2)

Rome
18/12/2017
Rome, December 18 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday the government will today sign conventions with 93 cities earmarking almost four billion euros for upgrading their. peripheries. In all, he said, the number of cities involved will be 120. Gentiloni said the investment was in "one of the patrimonies of our country, one of the most competitive assets".
