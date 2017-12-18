Rome

Almost 4 bn earmarked for peripheries - Gentiloni (2)

120 cities involved in all

Almost 4 bn earmarked for peripheries - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, December 18 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday the government will today sign conventions with 93 cities earmarking almost four billion euros for upgrading their. peripheries. In all, he said, the number of cities involved will be 120. Gentiloni said the investment was in "one of the patrimonies of our country, one of the most competitive assets".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33