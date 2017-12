F1: If Formula NASCAR Ferrari will quit - Marchionne (2)

Maranello, December 18 - If Formula One becomes like NASCAR with standard cars and tracks and no overtaking, Ferrari will quit the circus, Chairman and CEO told a Christmas press lunch Monday. "If the cars become all the same, on a NASCAR model, if all the tracks are boring like Abu Dhabi's, if before discussing more important subjects like the freedom to design a car they're thinking of removing women from the starting grid like Rossa Brawn told the BBC, well Ferrari will take one minute to quit," Marchionne said.