Italy OKs migrants working at Pompeii, Reggia di Caserta

Naples, December 18 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Monday signed a deal with 265 mayors from the southern Campania region aimed at putting migrants to work at the tourist sites of Pompeii and the Reggia di Caserta (Caserta Royal Bourbon Palace). "This is an extraordinary scheme," Minniti said, "that sees a common vision based on welcome, humanity, integration and security. "If its successful it will make better not only Campania but the whole of Italy."