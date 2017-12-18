21 face trial over CONSIP mega-contract (3)

Rome, December 18 - Twenty-one people from 11 firms face a possible trial for bid-rigging over a 2.7-billion-euro tender issued by civil service procurement agency CONSIP, judicial sources said Monday. Prosecutors say the accused, who include the Naples businessman at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo, of forming a cartel to divvy up the 18 lots of the tender. For a 1.6-billion-euro contract to supply cleaning services for public schools alone, prosecutors have requested the indictment of six people including the heads of the companies Consorzio Nazionale Servizi, Manutencoop and Roma Multiservizi SpA. In the investigation, Sports Minister Luca Lotti is being probed for allegedly tipping off CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni about the probe. The father of ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, is being probed for alleged influence-peddling. photo: Romeo