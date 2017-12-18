Ex-minister Matteoli dies in car crash (3)

Rome, December 18 - Former two-time minister Altero Matteoli died in a car crash near Capalbio on the Via Aurelia north of Rome Monday. Matteoli, environment minister in Silvio Berlusconi's second government from 2001 to 2006 and transport minister in his third from 2008 to 2011, was cut out of the wreckage still breathing and medics tried to revive him but there was nothing they could do for him. Matteoli, 77, was a member of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. He had previously been a member of the neo-Fascist Italian Social Movement and its rightist heir National Alliance. During his long political career, Matteoli also served as mayor of Orbotello on the southern Tuscan coast.