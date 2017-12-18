Tax breaks for families with kids doubled (2)

Rome

Rome, December 18 - Tax breaks for families with dependent children have been doubled in the 2018 budget from 2,00 euros to 4,000 euros per household, the House budget committee said Monday. The move came under pressure from the Popular Area (AP), the junior government in Italy's centre-left coalition government. AP also succeeded in achieving "the complete refunding for 2018" of a baby bonus.

