Cinema: Bispuri's Figlia Mia in Berlin running (2)

Rome
18/12/2017
Rome, December 18 - The Berlin Film Festival said Monday that Laura Bispuri's Figlia Mia (Daughter of Mine) is among a first batch of films named as in the running for its 2018 competition. Bispuri's second work stars Valeria Golino and Alba Rohrwacher. It is about a child who is split between two maternal figures, Tina (Golino) a loving mother who has a symbiotic relationship with the child, and Angelica (Rohrwacher), a fragile, instinctive woman. The movie will get its world premiere at the festival, which takes place February 15-25. Films by Gus Van Sant, Benoit Jacquot, Alexey German Jr, Thomas Stuber, Philip Groning and Małgorzata Szumowska have also been named among the contenders.
