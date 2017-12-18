Weigh kid's rights in surrogate mother cases - court (3)

Rome, December 18 - In disputes over the recognition of the parents in surrogate mother cases the interests of the child should be paramount, the Constitutional Court said Monday. The court said courts should consider "the mode of conception" and the "possibility for the social parent to establish, via adoption in particular cases, a juridical tie that guarantees adequate safeguards for the minor". The top court said it was essential to evaluate, "comparatively", between the interests of truth and the interests of the minor. It said there were some cases in which the law itself made such evaluations and others where "the legislator imposes the essential recognition of the truth.