Rome

Weigh kid's rights in surrogate mother cases - court (3)

Examine adoption in special cases

Weigh kid's rights in surrogate mother cases - court (3)

Rome, December 18 - In disputes over the recognition of the parents in surrogate mother cases the interests of the child should be paramount, the Constitutional Court said Monday. The court said courts should consider "the mode of conception" and the "possibility for the social parent to establish, via adoption in particular cases, a juridical tie that guarantees adequate safeguards for the minor". The top court said it was essential to evaluate, "comparatively", between the interests of truth and the interests of the minor. It said there were some cases in which the law itself made such evaluations and others where "the legislator imposes the essential recognition of the truth.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33